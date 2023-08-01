Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire destroyed a camper worth approximately $10,000 on Sunday in Darlington. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters responded at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday to a pull-behind camper on fire on Ames Road in Darlington Township, according to Darlington Fire Chief Scott Buttchen.
“It was a minor fire,” he said. “The camper is totaled.”
There were no injuries.
“It’s unknown at this time what caused the fire,” Buttchen said.
He said firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.
