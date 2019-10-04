EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Facing a dramatic increase in clients, East Dubuque’s food pantry is turning to the city for support.
Officials with the East Dubuque Food Pantry are asking the city to agree to donate $3,000 each year to support operational costs.
The food pantry was taken over by the East Dubuque Lions Club a year ago. Since then, the number of families the program serves has grown dramatically.
Ben Andersen, co-chairman for the food pantry, said the Lions Club took over the operation when it was serving 15 families. Through outreach and advertising on social media, the pantry now serves about 60 families.
“We’re not surprised with how many families we are serving,” Andersen said. “We know there is a big demand in the area.”
Andersen said the food pantry has seen success in garnering donations from local residents and organizations, but the high volume of families being served still leaves the operation with limited funds.
While a partnership with River Bend Foodbank allows the pantry to supply fresh produce for clients, Andersen said the agency is unable to provide essential hygiene products, such as laundry detergent and toilet paper, along with other perishable foods, including milk and eggs.
“All the money we raise has to go into food purchases,” Andersen said. “We don’t have a source for these other types of important products.”
While city officials expressed support for the food pantry, many are uncertain if an annual donation is the right move.
“We’re all for the food pantry, but we don’t want to use the taxpayer money to support it,” said Mayor Kirk VanOstrand.
City Manager Loras Herrig said the City Council likely would not be willing to use taxpayer dollars to support an area nonprofit. However, funds garnered from video gaming or potential marijuana business taxes could be options.
“It seemed like everyone felt a little better to use that option,” Herrig said. “It’s something we’ll explore.”
Council Member Robin Pearson said she is undecided. She hopes to examine the issue further when the city drafts its next budget in April.
“I think that will give me enough time to do some research,” she said.
The pantry serves East Dubuque and surrounding townships and villages, including Dunleith and Menominee. Andersen said he intends to ask for donations from those municipalities as well.
Andersen said he is mostly asking for the donations from local municipalities because he believes the number of clients is going to increase. When that does happen, he wants the pantry to be prepared.
“What it does is help us establish a solid base,” Andersen said. “My feeling is that we are going to continue to grow, and I want to be able to serve that un-serviced portion of our community.”