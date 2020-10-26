Pauline Chilton, a Republican running for Iowa House of Representatives District 99, said online Sunday that she and her campaign team have talked to more than 2,000 people in the district and “have had many great conversations with people of various party registrations.” A story Sunday on Page 1A included comments from Chilton from late September that indicated a different approach to door-to-door campaigning.
dustink
Clarification
