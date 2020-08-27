Students at Thomas Jefferson Middle School are doing their best to beat the heat this week.
With temperatures reaching into the 90s outside, classrooms are heating up inside the Dubuque school — only about 20% of which has air conditioning. And the masks that students are required to wear make already-warm rooms feel even hotter, Principal Kelly Molony said.
“You can tell when the kids leave, they’re worn out,” she said. “It takes a toll on everybody.”
District leaders say early dismissals such as the ones this week are more likely this fall as students adjust to wearing face coverings in school buildings that sometimes have limited air conditioning. A little more than half of Dubuque Community Schools’ buildings are not fully air-conditioned.
However, Superintendent Stan Rheingans said it is likely students would have been released early even in a normal year based on this week’s temperatures.
“We’re really looking forward to Saturday, when the front moves through and drops the high temperatures,” he said.
For the first three days of the 2020-2021 school year, Dubuque Community Schools students have been dismissed two hours early because of the heat. Another early dismissal is planned for today.
Rheingans said dealing with heat in school buildings is no different than any other year, which is why the district releases students early and encourages students to stay hydrated.
While this week’s high temperatures likely would have resulted in early dismissals in other years, Rheingans said the threshold for making that call will be lower this year because students and staff are wearing face coverings to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“My guess is it could be several degrees cooler than it currently is, and (we would) still need an early release with the masks on, but we will test that (as) we go,” Rheingans said.
Currently, eight of the district’s 19 campuses are fully air-conditioned, and the degree to which other buildings have A/C varies.
At Bryant, Lincoln and Marshall elementary schools, 40% of the buildings are air-conditioned, according to the district. At Dubuque Senior High School, that number is 50%. Fulton and Hoover elementary schools each have air conditioning in 3%.
Other schools that are partially air-conditioned are Eisenhower and Irving elementary schools and Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools. At the district’s Alta Vista Campus, 19% percent of the wing that houses the Alternative Learning Center has A/C, though 100% of the new wing housing Cornerstone Academy has A/C.
“If you look at our student body as a whole, about 60% of our kids are in air-conditioned spaces,” Rheingans said.
Adding air-conditioning to more schools has long been a topic of discussion for district leaders. Earlier this year, school board members asked district administrators to work on a plan to install A/C in older buildings, among other facility priorities. And a planned renovation at Senior would bring air conditioning to the whole building.
Rheingans said district officials add air conditioning to areas of buildings every time they do a renovation, but making all of the district’s buildings air-conditioned would cost about $20 million. He said that after renovations at Senior are completed, officials likely would look at renovating the district’s middle schools.
“Our commitment has been A/C, and we’ve added A/C,” Rheingans said. “To just go do it by itself and then come back and do a renovation later is really expensive and raises the price of both projects.”
Molony said that over the past few days, her staff have given students extra breaks to take off their masks to help with the heat. They also have taken students outside to sit in the shade, given them breaks and encouraged students to drink plenty of water.
She said the warmest room reached 95 to 98 degrees — plus humidity — at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
She said that while the heat can be tough for students, they have done a good job adjusting to early dismissals and wearing masks.
“Our kids have adapted so well that it doesn’t seem like it’s been challenging,” Molony said. “Our kids have just done really well with the changes.”
Elijah Tilton, a freshman at Senior, said the heat in the building hadn’t been too bad because many students bring their water bottles.
And while he said wearing a mask can be a bit annoying because it is hard to breathe through, he is getting used to it — even with a mix of classes that do and don’t have air conditioning.
“With the masks and the heat, it doesn’t really bother us, or at least, we don’t talk about it,” he said.