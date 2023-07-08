ASBURY, Iowa — As 3-year-old Kamryn Weipert, of Dubuque, geared up for her turn on the inflatable obstacle course in Asbury Park this afternoon, she took a moment to talk strategy with her mom.
“Are you going to run as fast as you can?” Kamryn’s mom, Jaymie Miller, asked enthusiastically.
Kamryn responded with a confident “yes!”, nodding her head vigorously and stomping her small, sock-covered feet in the grass to warm up. Moments later, she took off like a shot when the operator gave the all clear. When she came down the slide at the end of the course, a large smile lit up her face.
The inflatables were one of the several attractions set up in the park this afternoon as part of the 26th annual Asbury Music in the Park Festival organized by the Asbury Area Civic and Recreation Foundation.
The festivities also included a variety of live music performances, carnival games, concessions and a petting zoo. Within an hour, the all-afternoon event had attracted hundreds of local families and other area residents.
“I don’t know if it’s the music or just getting outdoors in the summertime … but it’s really something that the community has come to identify with,” said Asbury Area Civic and Recreation Foundation secretary Peggy Thill.
Thill added that the event has evolved a lot since the annual festival first started with a single string quartet at the park’s pavilion. In addition to games and concessions, today’s event also included performances from seven area musical groups and solo performers.
“There’s a good variety of music they’re bringing in,” remarked Beau Timmerman, a country musician from Strawberry Point, and the festival’s first act. “It’s not just all one style, … so it seems like there’s a little bit of something for everybody.”
Friends Patty Bries and Sandy Gassman said they were excited to see that variety play out on stage throughout the day. The pair came early to beat the evening rush and snagged a spot in the shade to eat their lunch.
“It’s nice to support things like this in other communities,” said Gassman, who serves as mayor of Epworth, Iowa, and was attending Asbury's event for the first time. “We have our Epworth Town and Country Days coming up, so hopefully some people from Asbury will come out to see that, too.”
While groups of adults gathered near the pavilion to listen to the performers, the kids swarmed to the surrounding games and other attractions. Face-painting was set up on one end of the park while the perennially popular petting zoo occupied the other.
Inside the pen, chickens, goats, sheep and other farm animals milled about. While waiting for his turn, Nolan Anderson, 11, of Dubuque, was hard pressed to pick which animal he was most excited to see.
“Probably the cows,” he finally decided.
Nolan’s mom, Laura Anderson, said the family had been to the event before but that they were especially excited to come out and enjoy the festivities on such a beautiful day after the rain and heat of the preceding week.
“Something like this, it just brings the community together,” she remarked. “It keeps us from getting bored and it’s a family-oriented event, which is something we always need more of.”