A pair of former Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday night declared their interest in filling a vacant seat on a short-term basis.
Kate Larson resigned her Ward 3 seat on Aug. 23 because she planned to relocate at the end of the year and wanted the seat to be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election. The winner will serve the remaining two years of Larson’s term.
But on Tuesday, she voiced her interest in being reappointed to the position until it is taken over by the election winner.
“I hope this body will happily appoint me,” Larson said. “I have served alongside all of you with dignity and dedication. I am up to speed on the many matters of the council.”
Also announcing she had an interest in the spot was Joyce Connors, who represented Ward 3 on the council for 16 years and who said she would be honored to fill in for the next few months. Larson was elected to the position when Connors decided not to seek re-election in 2017.
Any Ward 3 resident interested in serving in the position must submit a letter of interest and/or a resume by Sept. 13. They should be mailed to City Clerk, 50 W. 13th St., Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, or emailed to kfirnsta@cityofdubuque.org.
Council members are expected to consider appointing someone to the seat at their Sept. 16 meeting.
In his closing comments, Council Member Luis Del Toro voiced his support for Larson before being cut off as being out of order by Mayor Roy Buol.