A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two years of informal probation for using someone else’s name to make purchases at Dubuque stores, and an unrelated prostitution charge was dismissed.
Sara E. Wells, 30, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful use of a credit card.
Court documents state that Wells charged about $1,638 to the credit card of Janelle L. Hansen, 43, of Bloomer, Wis., in June 2020.
As part of a plea deal in the case, an unrelated charge of prostitution was dismissed.
Court documents state that Wells was accused of negotiating a price for sex with Thomas R. Specht, 40, of Dubuque, after the two met through an adult services website.
Specht reported to police that they planned to meet in the 2700 block of Washington Street on June 21, 2020, documents state. When he arrived, Specht said that Wells and another man then walked up to him and took $80 before fleeing.
Wells told police that she went to the area to meet Specht, and he gave her $80, documents state. She reported that she asked what he wanted the money for, and when he said sex, she refused and refused to give him back the money.
Specht now faces a charge of prostitution-purchasing services in relation to the incident. He has pleaded not guilty, and his next court appearance is Feb. 10.