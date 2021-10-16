Building permits issued in Dubuque County in September with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • Shawn Thomas Sr. and Peggy Thomas, 746 Peru Road, $650,000.
  • Tony A. and Anna K. Thier, 1795 S. Grandview Ave., $700,000.

Other nonresidential buildingsAlliant Energy, 110 Julien Dubuque Drive, $825,000. Installing foundations and a new prefab control enclosure in Alliant’s South Grandview Avenue substation.

Additions, alterations and conversions — residential

  • JNK Properties, 2804 Central Ave., $80,000. Remodel due to fire — framing drywall, windows, cabinets and flooring.
  • Pennsylvania Avenue Associates, 3674 Pennsylvania Ave., $553,240. Demo and remodel six apartment units due to fire damage.
  • Peter J. and Claire M. Nemmers, 96 Fremont Ave., $150,000. Remodel kitchen, bathroom, add laundry room on second level, install two new windows and patch/repair siding.

Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • Otto A LLC, 2045 Kerper Blvd., $137,602. Remodel two bathrooms for Eagle Window & Door.
  • Asbury Square LLC, 2255 John F. Kennedy Road, $107,346. Install 12 roof drains, build parapet walls on the roof and remove and replace all aluminum soffit below.
  • Hodge Transit Warehouse Co., 1111 Purina Drive, $100,000. Interior remodel of bathroom and break room area.
  • GVS LLC, 2020 Radford Road, $680,360. Construct a 2,253-square-foot addition to existing building for a game room for Pizza Ranch.
  • Walter Development LLC, 7200 Chavenelle Road, $128,680. Extend existing sprinkler system for addition and modify area coverage for other areas.
  • Miller Companies LLC, 190 John F. Kennedy Road, $242,000. Interior build-out and alterations for Nothing Bundt Cakes.
  • Peosta Properties LLC, 1800 Radford Road, $140,000. Interior remodel for climate-controlled self-storage.

Strackbein SK LLC, 3500 Dodge St., $246,000. Interior build-out of existing space for new Smoothie King.

