Building permits issued in Dubuque County in September with values of at least $50,000:
Other nonresidential buildingsAlliant Energy, 110 Julien Dubuque Drive, $825,000. Installing foundations and a new prefab control enclosure in Alliant’s South Grandview Avenue substation.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
Strackbein SK LLC, 3500 Dodge St., $246,000. Interior build-out of existing space for new Smoothie King.