Lower-than-average rainfall and higher temperatures have spurred unusually dry and drought-like conditions across the region, area experts said.
Much of the tri-state area is either abnormally dry or in a condition of moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Drought conditions are most prevalent in Lafayette County in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
“Drought is like digging a hole. If you keep digging, you can get pretty deep and it can take a lot to get yourself out,” said Tim Hall, hydrology resources coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Usually the wettest month, June saw less rainfall than normal this year, according to a water summary update from the Iowa DNR. Average June precipitation in Iowa was 3.75 inches, about 1.5 inches less than normal.
That is on top of an already drier-than-normal year, in which five out of the first six months saw below-average precipitation across the state.
“June was a setback month,” Hall said. “It hasn’t been abysmally dry, but it hasn’t been significant enough to improve drought conditions.”
While parts of the upper Midwest and the Ohio River Valley saw higher than average precipitation so far this year, the tri-state area had no such luck.
“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve been pretty persistently below normal,” said Ray Wolf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office. “It’s basically a result of where the storm tracks have been active.”
Higher temperatures and lower precipitation can spell bad news for soil moisture and plant growth. But so far, it seems like area crops are doing well, experts said.
Josh Kamps, crops and soil educator for University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension, said that while crops in southwest Wisconsin were planted a little late, they still are doing well in terms of plant health and growth.
While precipitation has been low, he said, the rain from the first week of July should help.
“As of right now, we’re sitting fairly good,” Kamps said. “We’re not at an excess (of rain) of any kind, … but we had good rain (last week), and the water infiltrated the soil well for the most part.”
Kamps added that solid, timely rain still will be needed throughout the rest of the season to keep up the momentum and that farmers should keep an eye out for pests that thrive in drier areas.
For the rest of the summer and early fall, Wolf said the NWS is predicting a persistence of higher temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation in the area, which could mean continued drought conditions.
“Increased temperatures and decreased rainfall, those are two things we don’t like to see,” Hall said. “We’re not on an extreme path, but those outlooks aren’t encouraging.”
