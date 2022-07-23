The eastern half of the intersection of Asbury Road and the Northwest Arterial is expected to close beginning on Tuesday, July 26, according to a press release.
The detour route for eastbound traffic on Asbury Road, west of the arterial, will be Radford Road to Pennsylvania Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road. The detour route for westbound traffic on Asbury Road, east of the arterial, will be John F. Kennedy Road to the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road.
Southbound traffic on the Northwest Arterial, north of the intersection, can turn right onto Asbury Road to travel westbound. Eastbound traffic on Asbury Road, west of the intersection, can turn right onto the Northwest Arterial to travel southbound.
Northbound and southbound traffic on the arterial will be maintained. Reconstruction of the intersection is required to be completed before school starts in August.
After the eastern half of Asbury Road intersection is completed, the repaving of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from U.S. 20 to John F. Kennedy Road will begin. To maintain traffic flow, all work on the southbound lanes will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. There also will be lane shifts to accommodate construction. The estimated completion date of the southbound lane repaving is Nov. 15.
