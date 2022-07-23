The eastern half of the intersection of Asbury Road and the Northwest Arterial is expected to close beginning on Tuesday, July 26, according to a press release.

The detour route for eastbound traffic on Asbury Road, west of the arterial, will be Radford Road to Pennsylvania Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road. The detour route for westbound traffic on Asbury Road, east of the arterial, will be John F. Kennedy Road to the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.