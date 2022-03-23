MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County supervisors recently shared ideas about how best to use American Rescue Plan Act dollars in the county.
Nothing was agreed to during the work session. The money comes from a bill signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021. The county received $1.7 million in ARPA funds already, with the rest of the $3.3 million total expected in April or May.
Among projects discussed during the work session were:
- The Petersburg wastewater treatment facility.
- A bridge over the dam at Lake Delhi.
- Child care needs.
- Adding space to some existing offices at the courthouse, utilizing space where the old jailer’s house sits.
Following the meeting, Supervisor Chair Shirley Helmrichs explained that the work session was to begin the process of what projects might best be served by the funds, suggesting the Petersburg project could be a good landing spot for some.
“This has been hanging out there a long time,” she said. “Petersburg has never been incorporated. It’s definitely a strong community, but this is a bigger thing in cost.”
The new wastewater treatment system would hook up more than 50 homes. Helmrichs said while bids are going out in mid-April, she anticipates increased costs for the project.
“We were able to get a sizable grant for the project, but with the time it’s taken, there are going to be some higher costs,” she said. “But this needs to get taken care of. The (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) could start fining the county if this isn’t moving ahead, and those fines would move down to property owners.”
According to Helmrichs, those fines could be as much as $5,000 per day per system.
“We would have to find that money from our budget,” she said. “There are over 50 systems there, and we could rack up a huge bill that would affect everyone in the county for too long.”
Supervisor Jeff Madlom brought up the bridge at Lake Delhi.
“This is such an important bridge,” he said. “It’s something we’d like to see get completed whenever possible.”
Washed out since flooding in 2010, Helmrichs said the bridge would be a huge help to residents in that part of Delaware County.
“A part of that road used to be a farm-to-market road, and now it’s gone.”
Helmrichs also called it a safety issue, saying when work was done on Bailey’s Ford Road, it put more traffic pressure on Hartwick Road.
“There were milk trucks and feed trucks, Amish buggies and kids going to school, all going up and down those hills and around those curves,” she said.
Supervisors have set aside money from the road tax every year for replacing that bridge. Helmrichs said the county has $1.6 million set aside.
“If we are ever going to get a grant for that bridge, we will need to have a cash match,” she said.
Originally expected to cost $4 million to $5 million, she said costs for the bridge could now run as high as $6 million.
Madlom said he also was concerned with available child care in the county.
“This is something that affects everyone,” he said. “It’s something I want us to at least visit about.”
One thing that the supervisors agree the funds won’t be used for is the former Community Savings Bank annex that the supervisors purchased hoping to move some county offices into the space.
Instead, supervisors have agreed to sell the annex. Helmrichs said it’s the right thing to do, but the supervisors still need to address space and handicapped accessibility in some of their offices.
“We have to take down the old jailer’s house,” she said. “That shares a wall with the old jail. So, we would need an engineer to come in to see if we could do anything there. We have a space we could use something for, and we would still be close to the other offices there.”
Helmrichs said the supervisors will meet with all the county department heads to hear their ideas for uses of the funds, with a possible decision on how to use the ARPA funds coming from the supervisors in May.
“This is an important amount of money for the county,” she said. “We can’t fix everything, but we are going to try to do some good things that will benefit the county.”