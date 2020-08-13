Dubuque students returned to schools 65 years ago this week protected by a group of peers ready to step up and serve.
Patrols of student crossing guards were specially trained to work with police to safeguard crosswalks on busy Dubuque streets.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the program in its Aug. 14, 1955, edition.
SCHOOL PATROL HAS FINE RECORD
City traffic is heavy, and crossing at many intersections can be quite dangerous.
That’s the reason local schools and the police department decided 20 years ago there was a need for supervision at school crossings.
But school populations warranted more protection than the police could arrange. There were too many crossings and too few officers.
They hit upon a solution, and then established the school patrol system. Since its inauguration, there have been no accidents or fatalities at any patrol-supervised school crossing.
Quite a record, said police Capt. Wilfred J. Andresen as he explained the system and praised the 380 boys and girls who comprise the patrol groups at all public and parochial elementary schools, as well as at Washington and Jefferson junior high schools.
The real purpose of the patrol, Andresen said, is to educate the children on when and where it is safe to cross streets, and not to halt traffic to make it safe for them.
The members of the organization undergo at least a semester’s training before being assigned a corner.
Girls make up about 10% of the total.
Captains and lieutenants are appointed or elected for each school and are assigned to supervise the setting up of duty hours and seeing to it that a patrol is on the job at all corners at all times.
No special favors are shown the patrols in classwork or in other areas of school activities.
They perform their duties enthusiastically and are expected to be good examples of conduct and studiousness for the others.
At various times during the year, the Dubuque Safety Council, which provides badges and belts and officially underwrites the program, sponsors theater parties and, in cooperation with local merchants and the police department, stages a picnic for the patrols at the close of each school year.
Although generous in his praise of the youngsters, Andresen also gave much credit to Dubuque motorists, who have always driven with care in school zones and have paid attention to the white-belted patrols, he said.
With the opening of school so near at hand, Andresen reminds drivers that, where a white belt is present, the presence of schoolchildren is indicated. A few seconds time lost could easily mean sparing a child serious injury or death.
The school patrols are not junior policemen, but they are charged with the well-being of all our school children.
Andresen hopes motorists will continue to be especially cautious in the coming school year.