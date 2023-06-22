LANCASTER, Wis. — Buzz Bissinger never met Dave Schreiner, but the story of the Lancaster native and two-time All-American football star who died during World War II caught Bissinger’s attention from the moment the Philadelphia author heard it.

“The memory of Dave continues to crease my thoughts. I think about him a lot,” Bissinger told a crowd of close to 100 people at Lancaster High School on Wednesday. “Dave Schreiner was the epitome of honor and bravery and service.”