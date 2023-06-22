LANCASTER, Wis. — Buzz Bissinger never met Dave Schreiner, but the story of the Lancaster native and two-time All-American football star who died during World War II caught Bissinger’s attention from the moment the Philadelphia author heard it.
“The memory of Dave continues to crease my thoughts. I think about him a lot,” Bissinger told a crowd of close to 100 people at Lancaster High School on Wednesday. “Dave Schreiner was the epitome of honor and bravery and service.”
The group had gathered to hear Bissinger discuss his book, “The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II,” which tells the story of a football game played by members of two Marine Corps regiments on Christmas Eve, 1944, on Guadalcanal.
Months later, 15 of the 64 players were killed in the Battle of Okinawa, including Schreiner, whose story is one of several prominently featured in the book.
Bissinger, best known for his 1990 book “Friday Night Lights,” visited Lancaster during his five-year research and writing process for “The Mosquito Bowl.” The book, published in September, was an instant New York Times bestseller and won the Wallace M. Greene Jr. Award for nonfiction from the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
Wednesday’s talk was held on the 78th anniversary of Schreiner’s death and was hosted by Lancaster’s Schreiner Memorial Library, named for Schreiner.
“To have a big name like (Bissinger) write about our town and then actually show up is pretty amazing,” said Kerin Coulson, a local history and genealogy researcher at the library.
Bissinger told attendees he learned about the “Mosquito Bowl” game while browsing the internet and was intrigued by what he discovered.
“They were loaded with great football players — three All-Americans, seven captains, (and) roughly 20 were drafted or would be drafted by the pros,” Bissinger said of the teams in the game. “They built a regulation field out of dirt and coral, and they had goalposts, stands, a PA system, a marching band. It was a joyous event … but afterward, things became deadly.”
When Bissinger began researching the players in the game, he learned Schreiner’s family had donated many of his letters and documents to the Wisconsin Historical Society, which led to his decision to profile Schreiner.
Schreiner, whose family were longtime residents of the Lancaster area, played high school football and was idolized by the local community, according to Bissinger. He enlisted in the Marines and became a first lieutenant, along with his friend and fellow Wisconsin football player Bob Baumann, who died trying to rescue Schreiner during the Battle of Okinawa.
Schreiner was shot roughly 12 hours before Japanese forces surrendered, and he died on June 21, 1945.
“He was 24 years old,” Bissinger said. “He had so much of his life left in front of him, and he was gone.”
Joel Klinge, of Platteville, attended the event after reading the book and being emotionally moved by Schreiner’s story, which he had never previously heard.
“(Bissinger) did such a nice job portraying many of the characters in the book, especially Dave Schreiner,” Klinge said. “You felt you knew him personally.”