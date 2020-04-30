CUBA CITY, Wis. — After several years of operation, Cuba City has ended its annual community garden program.
City Economic Development Director Bob Jones said the decision was made because multiple caretakers ceased to manage their garden patches about midway through the growing season.
“Everyone started with good intentions, and it just sort of faded,” he said. “They would plant and then abandon their patches.”
Volunteers ultimately took over in their stead, but the work had become unmanageable, Jones said.