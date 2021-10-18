BELLEVUE, Iowa — Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Bellevue City Council in the Nov. 2 election.
Of the six people running, only Lyn Medinger is an incumbent. Jayson Heiar and Tammy Michels did not file for re-election.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with five of the six candidates, and their thoughts are shared below. Candidate Jayden Scheckel did not respond to requests for comment.
NICHOLAS KUETER
Age: 38
Family: Wife, Heidi, and three daughters
Occupation: Substation operator
Relevant experience: First time running for elected office; previously served on apprenticeship committee and trust of IBEW Local 704
One of Kueter’s top priorities is reopening the city swimming pool at Cole Park.
In April, council members approved an agreement in which the aquatic center at Off Shore Hotel & Resort would become the city’s municipal pool, replacing the aging Cole Park facility. However, a citizens group would like to see the Cole Park pool remain open and be updated.
“That pool is one of the centerpieces of our park,” Kueter said. “Kids can ride their bikes to it, and they don’t have to ride north of town to get there. It’s just a great place for kids to go and enjoy their summers.”
If elected, he would also focus on keeping city infrastructure updated. He noted that the city recently completed painting its water tower, which “looks absolutely amazing.”
“It’s just things like that, keeping up to date so that stuff doesn’t fall behind and you spend more money on trying to fix it later,” he said.
LYN MEDINGER (i)Age: 53
Family: Wife and two children
Occupation: Jackson County emergency management director
Relevant experience: City Council member since 2017
Medinger seeks a second term to continue contributing to the initiatives the council is currently discussing, such as the potential purchase of a new garbage truck and more uniform enforcement of city ordinances.
As the county’s emergency management director, Medinger advises the Bellevue council about EMS-related issues. He said the city faces a staffing shortage on its ambulance force, an issue he would continue to help the city address if re-elected.
“Daytime help is really getting to be limited for responders,” he said. “We lost 40% of our daytime staffing in the last two years due to retirements and people resigning.”
Regarding the city pool, Medinger said “there’s a lot of unknowns” in terms of how the agreement with Off Shore will play out.
“If people have followed the issue, they know where I stand,” said Medinger, who voted in the spring to oppose the agreement with Off Shore.
DARLA RUSSELL-LAWSONAge: 55
Family: Husband, Mark, four children and six grandchildren
Occupation: Legal assistant
Relevant experience: Served on Bellevue City Council from 2009 to 2017; founding board member of Jackson County Economic Alliance
Russell-Larson also is concerned about the fate of the Cole Park pool. Although she noted that she does not know all the factors that went into the decision, she “would sure like to take a second look” at the agreement with Off Shore.
In particular, she cited safety concerns with children getting to Off Shore’s pool.
“I’m not comfortable with kids riding bikes or walking out on that path,” she said. “... I’m just really fearful that some kid’s going to take a shortcut and try to cross the highway.”
If elected, Russell-Larson said she would also focus on keeping taxes as low as possible and seeking solutions to the city’s current shortage of ambulance/EMS staff.
As a former council member, she is confident that she has what it takes to serve the citizens of Bellevue.
“It is a time commitment, and I’m ready to give the time,” she said.
LUCY ANN ZEIMETAge: 65
Family: Husband, Curt, and one son
Occupation: Retired dental hygienist
Relevant experience: Served on Bellevue City Council from 1996 to 2007; past president of Community Foundation of Jackson County; member of Bellevue Utility Board and Board of Adjustment
Zeimet said one of her top priorities is providing accessible child care options for Bellevue families.
“We do have some great child care options now, but just like the entire state of Iowa and maybe the whole country, we are lacking in their availability. There’s waiting lists and staffing issues,” she said. “That is really a complex issue for not only child care centers but also businesses in general.”
She suggested the city could partner with entities such as Community Foundation of Jackson County, Jackson County Economic Alliance and the state to address the issue.
If elected, Zeimet would also prioritize continued development of Felderman Park, as well as the investigation of potential uses of solar power in the city.
Regarding the future of the Cole Park pool, she said more time is needed to assess the success of the first season at Off Shore.
“I think it’s too early to make any kind of decision about that,” she said.
JO FIFIELDAge: 83
Family: Husband, Fred, who died in 2018; and four children
Occupation: Owner of fabric store JoQuilter Fabrics
Relevant experience: First time running for elected office
A longtime Bellevue resident, Fifield said she recently became interested in local politics and began attending City Council meetings. As a candidate, she doesn’t have any specific agenda items or top priorities that she would like to see the city address.
“I don’t have anything that I am going to start hammering my hand on the table about, saying, ‘We have to do this,’” she said. “That’s not my personality.”
Rather, she hopes to be a listening ear and offer feedback on the ideas of others to help generate solutions for the city.
“My husband was a value engineer, and he taught me about brainstorming, about putting all the ideas out on the table, and then you figure out what is the best at this particular time,” she said. “... I want to see Bellevue healthy and vibrant, so I’m just going to be the person who is there to help figure it out.”