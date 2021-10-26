Sorry, an error occurred.
FARLEY, Iowa -- The City of Farley will host a public input meeting this week soliciting ideas for future development.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Memorial Hall, 204 First St. NW.
Residents are asked to share their ideas about planning for a library, post office or other types of businesses and amenities in the downtown area.
