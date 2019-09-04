PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The superintendent of the Prairie du Chien Area School District recently accepted a new position in Dodgeville.
Robert Smudde has been hired as the director of student services and school psychologist in Dodgeville School District.
Dodgeville School Board members are expected to approve the contract on Monday, Sept. 9, according to District Administrator Jeff Jacobson.
Smudde’s appointment takes effect Sept. 14, Jacobson said.
Smudde could not be reached for comment. He has held his current position in Prairie du Chien since July 2017.
In May, he was announced a finalist for a superintendent’s post in Winona (Minn.) Area Public Schools, but he was not selected.