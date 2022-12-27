City of Dubuque officials are considering widespread pay increases and additional positions to address ongoing recruitment issues.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen described challenges filling vacant city staff positions as the top issue currently facing the city. He said a study is underway to determine how the city can become a more competitive employer.
He noted in particular a high number of vacancies in the police and fire departments. The Police Department currently has 14 unfilled positions, while the Fire Department’s openings are also in the double digits, Van Milligen said.
City officials have made efforts this year to try to fill those vacancies, but they repeatedly have seen a lack of people applying for positions.
“By state law, you can only have a certified list of 40 candidates (for positions),” Van Milligen said. “We typically would completely fill that list. Our current list to fill vacancies on the Police Department ... has seven candidates on the list.”
Van Milligen said the problem has been exacerbated by a large number of employee departures and retirements. The Dubuque Police Department had 17 vacancies at the start of 2022. Throughout the year, 14 people were hired at the department, but another 11 also resigned in that period.
Van Milligen said the problem extends beyond the city’s emergency services.
In the city’s engineering department, an environmental engineering position went unfilled for two years before someone took the job earlier this year. For the last seven months, an assistant finance director position has gone unfilled.
“We had four people accept the (assistant finance director) job,” Van Milligen said. “Each time, they went to their employer and got a big raise to stay with their current employer.”
Dubuque Director of Human Resources Shelley Stickfort said the city consistently is seeing a smaller number of qualified candidates apply for vacant positions. That problem is affecting other cities and private businesses throughout the country, but she said the City of Dubuque in particular is getting beat out as a prospective employer partially due to low pay.
“There is always that competition that we have seen between the public sector and private sector,” Stickfort said. “Most recently, we have seen that our pay has been lagging behind our competitors.”
Dubuque City Council members named city workforce retention and attraction as one of their top priorities earlier this year.
Stickfort said some early efforts already are being made to reduce barriers to working for the city. For example, the city eliminated a longtime requirement that city employees live within city limits. Now, they also can live within 30 miles of the city.
But more significant proposals are also on the way.
Van Milligen said the city is conducting a study to determine how much wages for city employees would need to rise to make them more competitive.
While no recommendations have been brought to the City Council, Van Milligen said wage increases likely will be needed.
“We realize our wages are nowhere near competitive,” Van Milligen said. “We will need to increase wages so we can retain the employees that we have.”
Van Milligen said he also will recommend adding more positions to the city’s roster to reduce the high workload current employees have.
“We had an employee in our finance department leave because he has a family and he cannot work all these hours,” Van Milligen said. “I empathize with the person, and I have a responsibility to solve the problem.”
While he couldn’t provide a date for when recommendations would be presented to the City Council, Van Milligen said he potentially could ask the council to enact wage changes before the current fiscal year ends on June 30.
“Potentially, it will be that we can’t wait,” he said. “I may ask that we do some of the corrections this year.”
Van Milligen said increasing employee pay and expanding the number of positions will cost the city more money, though he said he is not sure how much city officials will propose increasing its labor costs.
“It’s difficult to assess right now,” Van Milligen said. “You have to put all of the pieces of the puzzle together first.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said improving employee recruitment and retention is important, but it likely will come at a cost to local taxpayers.
“You can’t provide services as a city if you don’t have the people to provide them,” he said. “It’s incredibly important that we are able to attract and retain city staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.