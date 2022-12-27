City of Dubuque officials are considering widespread pay increases and additional positions to address ongoing recruitment issues.

City Manager Mike Van Milligen described challenges filling vacant city staff positions as the top issue currently facing the city. He said a study is underway to determine how the city can become a more competitive employer.

