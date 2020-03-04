FENNIMORE, Wis. — A longtime member of the Grant County Sheriff’s Department died Saturday at the age of 73.
Robert Nelson, of Fennimore, served in multiple roles during his 36-year career with area law enforcement. After briefly working for the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, he joined the Boscobel Police Department, where he served from 1966 to 1969.
Nelson later returned to county service, working as the deputy emergency management director, county communications and warning officer, 911 coordinator and Grant County Jail administrator.
He retired in 2002 after working at the county jail for 22 years.
Nelson also served on the Town of Mount Ida board for 16 years.