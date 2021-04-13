BELLEVUE, Iowa -- A food-sharing program is opening a distribution site in a Bellevue church.
Bellevue Community Cupboard will have food distribution opportunities weekly from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays at First Presbyterian Church, 305 Market St., according to a social media post.
The post states that donations of food are welcome, but organizers ask that they be dropped off while church staff members are present.
The organization also has permission to store large quantities of frozen and refrigerated food at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 405 Franklin St. The organization also purchases food from St. Stephen’s Food Bank in Dubuque, and local grocery stores.