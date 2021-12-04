The next superintendent of Dubuque Community Schools will inherit a district with strong community support and solid finances, while also being tasked with navigating declining enrollment and COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
District Superintendent Stan Rheingans this week was named the next chief administrator of Keystone Area Education Agency, and his last day with Dubuque Community Schools will be June 30.
Next week, school board members are expected to start examining their process to find the district’s next superintendent.
As those discussions begin, the Telegraph Herald spoke with Rheingans and some school board members about the district’s strengths as it seeks to attract a new superintendent, as well as challenges the district’s next leader will be tasked with navigating.
Strengths
Community support — One of the district’s strongest selling points will be its level of support from the community, Rheingans said.
He pointed to voters backing recent levy renewals and extensions as indicators of the trust the community has in its schools. The district also has strong partnerships with community entities such as the City of Dubuque, Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Northeast Iowa Community College.
“That is a huge selling point because that doesn’t happen everywhere,” Rheingans said.
Strong staff — Another key strength that will serve district leaders as they seek their next superintendent is a solid staff, Rheingans said. School Board Member Kate Parks likewise noted that the district has a strong team of administrators and other staff who are focused on students.
“The new superintendent, in my view, is going to be entering a really well-functioning team situation,” Parks said.
Strategic plan — School Board President Tami Ryan, Board Member Anderson Sainci and Parks praised the district’s work to implement its strategic plan, which focuses on making strides in student achievement and development, community engagement, resource management and employee excellence.
Solid finances — Leaders have been proactive in keeping an eye on district finances to make sure they are in a stable place, seeking to get ahead of potential problems before they arise, Ryan said.
“Financially, I think our district is in a good place,” Ryan said.
Facility improvements — The district has undertaken a number of facility improvements in recent years, including the ongoing $34 million renovation effort at Dubuque Senior High School. Ryan said district leaders have strategically approached school improvements by focusing first on the high schools, which all students eventually attend.
“It doesn’t go as fast as a lot of people want, but we’re very strategic about it,” she said. “We’re not haphazardly putting a Band-Aid on it.”
Challenges
Declining enrollment — The district’s overall student headcount fell 6% from fall 2016 to this fall, sitting at about 10,500 this year. The district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding, has fallen 4.1% over the past five years.
“That’s a big issue, and that’s down everywhere in Dubuque,” Rheingans said. “There just aren’t the number of kids in Dubuque there used to be.”
State aid — Sainci said that while district leaders have been responsible with their finances, recent increases in state funding haven’t kept up with needs, meaning officials have to find new ways to serve students.
“Hopefully, our legislators at the state level will truly provide districts what they need and that is equitable for all districts, but if not, we’ll have to find new ways to take care of our customers,” he said.
The future of facilities — Earlier this year, district leaders began talking about potentially reducing the number of schools to lower operational costs. Rheingans said that as attendance falls, officials need to examine their buildings to determine which configuration of schools is most efficient.
“The board is a significant part of those decisions, so we continue to move forward, and I want the next person to inherit a district that we’ve done as much of that work as we possibly can,” Rheingans said.
Workforce shortages — Rheingans and board members pointed to educator and general workforce shortages as a challenge that will need to be addressed. Sainci said district leaders must find ways to maintain their workforce by paying teachers accordingly, as well as building a pipeline of students who want to become teachers.
Pandemic impacts — Rheingans and board members acknowledged that pandemic recovery will be ongoing as the district seeks to help students recover lost learning and to address brain health needs. The district has received nearly $23 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and is implementing plans to help move students forward.
“We’ve got a good current plan in place, and I would think the next person will take that plan and continue to build on it, make it even better,” Rheingans said.