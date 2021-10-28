Sorry, an error occurred.
TENNYSON, Wis. — The Village of Tennyson will host a public meeting to discuss a water main replacement project.
New mains are planned for installation along U.S. 61 in the summer of 2022, according to a press release.
The event will occur at 7 pm. Monday, Nov. 1, at the village hall, 101 Bunker Hill St.
