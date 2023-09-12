Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque’s library hosts a free movie screening this week.
“A Thousand and One” will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, in the third-floor Aigler Auditorium at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell and starring Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One” is a drama about a mother who kidnaps her 6-year-old son from the foster care system.
The 2023 film is rated R for strong language.
Call the library at 563-589-4225 or visit sites.google.com/view/movie-night-at-carnegie-stout for more information.
