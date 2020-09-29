CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade’s Halloween Parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Entrants will line up at 5:30 at the Cascade ambulance garage, according to a social media post by the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department.
The parade will begin and end at the fire station.
Cash prizes totaling $850 will be available in four categories, floats, groups, doubles and singles.
There will be no crowd interaction, and no candy will be thrown. Participants are asked to practice social distancing.
Register by calling Nick Leytem at 563-543-4912 or emailing nickleytem05@gmail.com.