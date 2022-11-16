MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester woman recently was sentenced to seven days in jail and one year of probation for making false reports to police.
Gail A. Hawthorn, 50, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware Count after pleading guilty to two counts of false report of indictable offense to a public entity, as well as an unrelated probation violation.
Hawthorn received credit for time already served in jail, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Stephanie Rattenborg.
Court documents state that Hawthorn reported being raped by a man at her residence on Jan. 29. Investigators collected DNA evidence from both the man and Hawthorn and sent the samples to the state crime lab. Officers then obtained Facebook messages chats between the man and Hawthorn.
“Hawthorn sent multiple messages to the male to contact her or she was going to call police and report him for rape,” documents state.
Hawthorn called police on Jan. 31 and said she lied about the sexual assault. Documents state that she then reported to police on Feb. 5 that her neighbor’s vehicle was stolen, which later was confirmed as false by her neighbor.
The DNA results from the sexual assault investigation were received by authorities on May 26, which showed “there was no DNA evidence which would be present during the alleged sexual contact,” documents state.
“Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the investigating officer waited for the (lab’s) report to verify the false report prior to filing charges based off Hawthorn’s admittance,” documents state.