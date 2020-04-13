News in your town

Dubuque man accused of brandishing knives at ex pleads guilty, given jail sentence

Manchester intersection to close for highway project beginning Tuesday

Police: Intoxicated man displays gun during argument in Dubuque

Despite opposition, Dubuque city manager pushes for automated trash collection

Descendant of Dubuque school's namesake experiences odd semester abroad at college with familiar name

Recent sentences issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Wireless companies to proceed with small cell installations in Dubuque

Judge sets new sentencing date for man serving 35 years for fatal Dubuque-area robbery

Fennimore police to void unpaid parking citations due to COVID-19

Man who intentionally crashed truck into ex's car in Dubuque sentenced to probation

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday afternoon)

3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Dubuque County

Car horns sound 'Hallelujah' during drive-up Easter service in Dubuque

Biz Buzz: Auto repair shop gives back, manufacturer helps contributes to medical tents and downtown Dubuque contributors earn statewide recognition

Police: Intoxicated man displays gun during argument in Dubuque

Wisconsin launches registry for health-care volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fennimore police to void unpaid parking citations due to COVID-19

Manchester intersection to close for highway project beginning Tuesday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Sunday morning)

Write the caption

Ask the TH: How do I stay safe at the laundromat during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dubuque school board to consider budget proposal Monday

Dubuque-area law enforcement reports

Company recalls chicken bowl meals after customers find rocks in them

Canadian company recalls 42,000 pounds of pork shipped to Illinois, Wisconsin

Vacations virtually impossible for owners of local animal-based businesses, but that's a fair trade

Up to challenge: Area broadband networks performing well amid surge in use, though disparities remain

Dubuque Dream Center calls for donations to maintain services

Telegraph Herald seeks submissions for Mother's Day story

Dubuque man who pleaded guilty to raping woman at knifepoint faces 30-year sentence

Former longtime Dubuque high school principal dies at age 85

Platteville leaders join chorus of concerns about absentee voting in April 7 election

Area lawmakers field, plan to soothe constituent concerns

Politics: The Democratic presidential path, post-Bernie

New COVID-19 cases in Clayton, Delaware, Grant counties

TH EXCLUSIVE: Group launches $2 million program to provide emergency funding for Dubuque businesses

Area EMS, fire volunteers prep for role in COVID-19 crisis

Week in review: Top stories from across tri-states

Pandemic pizza party: Asbury organization serves up slices to 1st responders, health care workers

Company recalls chicken bowl meals after customers find rocks in them

Canadian company recalls 42,000 pounds of pork shipped to Illinois, Wisconsin

Platteville leaders join chorus of concerns about absentee voting in April 7 election