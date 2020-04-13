Authorities say an intoxicated man pulled out a gun during an argument Saturday evening in Dubuque.
Edward L. Johnson, 62, of 1950 White St., No. 2, was arrested at 7:55 p.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Court documents state that Johnson displayed a handgun while arguing with Desmond J. Altman, 40, of 2016 Jackson St., at approximately 7:29 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Jackson Street.