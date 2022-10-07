MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Republican candidates up and down the ballot gathered in Maquoketa on Thursday night, including some running to represent the city for the first time.
Redistricting shifted all of Jackson County into Iowa’s new First Congressional District, and Maquoketa into new Iowa legislative districts.
On Thursday night, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks said most of the concerns she has heard from Jackson County voters echo those from around her current district.
“These are rural counties,” she said. “So, agriculture is an issue, the supply chain and cost for fertilizer. But for everyone, inflation — the prices they’re paying either at the gas pump or the grocery store — are top of mind.”
Miller-Meeks also said drug problems, and the path for some of them being the southern border, come up regularly.
“When you talk to law enforcement, no matter what county I go to, drug overdoses, the number of people using drugs and there being drugs in the community are an issue,” she said. “It may be fentanyl one place, methamphetamine in the other. But people see that as the result of (the Biden administration) being soft on crime.”
Miller-Meeks pointed to her caucus’ Commitment to America platform released recently. Specifically, she said her focus through that lens — should Republicans flip the U.S. House of Representatives — would be continuing work with her background as a physician.
“Medications, drugs that are genetically similar or chemically equivalent should be able to be done as generics, so we continue to work on lowering prescription drug costs,” she said.
Donna Duvall, chair of the Jackson County Democrats, said that in her time knocking on doors for Miller-Meeks’ Democratic Party opponent, Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, of Iowa City, people are relating to Bohannon’s personal story.
“People connect with her humble beginnings, that she’s had to work her way up and has a lot of credibility,” she said. “And there is a lot of empathy because her father lost his job and insurance, so she knows that’s one of the things that can ruin a family.”
Marilyn Willey attended Thursday’s event and said she was impressed with Miller-Meeks.
“Why wouldn’t you want someone with a get-up-and-go mentality?” she said. “Look at all she’s already accomplished. She has a lot going.”
Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, also attended the event and said that, should Republicans maintain the majority in Des Moines, people can expect movement on property tax control.
“As a member of a school board, I see the cities and schools and counties coming saying, ‘Hey, what are you doing to us?’” she said. “But you see assessments across the state going up sometimes 15% and counties just riding that up when they don’t need to. People get mad when they see that bill.”
Cournoyer also promoted her co-sponsorship — with Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville — of a bill this year that provided parenting education, nutritional services and material items such as diapers and car seats to people who find themselves unexpectedly pregnant.
“We need those supports to be in place and to let people know there are options other than abortion,” she said.
