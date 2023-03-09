Jeffrey Tebbe wasn’t often in the limelight, but he knew how to help other people find their own.
The longtime theater enthusiast from Dubuque built an impressive repertoire over the years directing a variety of community shows in Dubuque and Sioux City. When he read a script, he could picture the show in his mind, and he worked hard with the actors and crew to bring that vision to life for the benefit of the audience.
“There was no ego with Jeff,” said Jeff’s wife and fellow performer, Christen Tebbe. “He was in service of the story and making the production the best it could be. … He saw it as kind of an invisible job, but he loved it.”
Jeff died Feb. 16 from a heart attack. He was 50 years old.
He grew up in Springbrook, Iowa, the second of five children born to Al and Gladys Tebbe. He was curious and creative but also a bit accident prone. He broke his collarbone seven times as a kid, three times on one side and four on the other.
“It got to the point where I’d come home and he’d be holding his arm a certain way and I’d go, ‘Oh Jeff, no,’ and he’d be sitting there going, ‘Sorry, Mom,’” recalled Jeff’s mother, Gladys.
He developed a love of performance early at a 4-H variety show where he took first place with an outfit he put together with $2 and a pair of blue tennis shoes. He continued that hobby in high school, performing in a variety of school plays and musicals.
In addition to the roles he assumed on stage, he also took quickly to the caring older brother role at home. He would buy sodas for his little siblings and let them sit with him at the back of the school bus — a high honor for elementary students usually expected to sit at the front.
“In kindergarten, we had show-and-tell and I was bringing my doll … and Jeff was just the best,” said Jeff’s sister Jo Chaplin. “He let me sit with him (on the bus), and he knew I needed room for my doll to sit next to me, so it was basically like squeezing three people into a seat.”
Jeff graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1990 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in theater from Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. It was while pursuing his degree that he learned of his love of directing.
He started directing community shows at the Sioux City Community Theatre after graduation. He met his wife, Christen, when she auditioned for one of his shows. He showed up to auditions wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and work boots.
“So my first impression of him was really wrong,” Christen said. “I thought he looked like some guy who just watched baseball and drank beer, … but I found out he was a very good director and just a really good guy.”
The couple had started dating by the time the curtain went up at the first performance eight weeks later. When they were married Oct. 16, 1999, they held their reception at the theater. The couple moved to Dubuque the following year, where they both continued their interest in the performing arts.
Jeff directed a variety of community shows at Grand Opera House in Dubuque from 2002 to 2018, dedicating a considerable amount of time to making the schedule work for all the actors volunteering their time.
“He never made any performer feel like they weren’t a big part of the cast,” said Jeff’s brother, Jake Tebbe, who acted as Gaston in a production of “Beauty and the Beast” Jeff directed. “He really preached that everybody is important, and we all have to work together to make it happen.”
Jeff worked as a residence hall director at Clarke University before announcing one day, “I’m going to be a college professor.” He then sought his master’s degree in adult education at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he taught speech and theater classes for 18 years until his death.
He enjoyed helping people find their voice, and he often brought home interesting stories or lessons from the speeches his students gave. When he and Christen adopted three kittens in 2022, Jeff decided not to declaw them because of the numerous speeches he had heard over the years about the procedure’s negative effects.
“I think he just liked making a difference in people’s lives,” Christen said. “Public speaking is one of the top fears people have, like it’s death and public speaking. That’s what people are afraid of, and Jeff was really good at helping people get over that and realize they could do it.”
When Jeff wasn’t giving lectures or directing shows, he also acted as an on-call art teacher for his young nieces. He offered compliments and gentle guidance in equal measure — a curved line here or some extra shading there — to bring out the best in their work.
Proof of his efforts hung around his and Christen’s Dubuque home, where coloring book pages and inspired free-hand drawings hang up around the rooms. He returned the favor by making the girls costumes for Halloween or cosplays of their favorite TV characters, and he stayed in touch with his nephews in Kansas, too.
“Every birthday, he bought me something to draw for art and stuff, and every year he drew me a picture for the first day of school,” said Jeff’s niece Ceci Tebbe.
Jeff passed away suddenly in February after spending the day with his wife and cats. A wake a few days later drew attendees from all around for over four hours of storytelling, laughs and heartfelt memories.
With each story, it became clear Jeff had left behind quite the legacy.
“I was just so impressed by the strength of relationships,” Jeff’s sister Julie Tebbe said. “He didn’t go around bragging about it. He wasn’t like, ‘Look at how many lives I touched.’ He was just him. He was just a kind, good person.”
