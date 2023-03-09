Jeffrey Tebbe wasn’t often in the limelight, but he knew how to help other people find their own.

The longtime theater enthusiast from Dubuque built an impressive repertoire over the years directing a variety of community shows in Dubuque and Sioux City. When he read a script, he could picture the show in his mind, and he worked hard with the actors and crew to bring that vision to life for the benefit of the audience.

