Iowa state officials toured Manchester factory Henderson Products on Monday to learn more about the West Delaware High School apprenticeship programs which have been a workforce pipeline for the company and other partners.
Henderson staff leaders, West Delaware administrators, students, teachers and more hosted Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend, representatives from the Iowa Department of Education and local lawmakers during the tour. During a preceding roundtable discussion, West Delaware High School Principal Tim Felderman said the school district had made career training a key part of all high school classes since beginning the program in 2016.
“It is our belief that classroom learning is more meaningful by connecting to real world experiences,” he said. “We embed these skills, embed these notions across our curriculum.”
Felderman told attendees that the district continues to grow the program, alongside company partners like Henderson.
The district is now offering apprenticeships in five different fields.
“All students starting in the class of 2025 will need to complete a career-ready portfolio — which is a reflection upon the soft skills that are necessary to be successful in the world after high school — as well compiling artifacts that demonstrate (those),” he said. “The primary pizzazz of all this is our career training program — nationally recognized apprenticeships that are continually being added.”
Henderson Director of Manufacturing Operations Kevin Schueller, during his tour of the plant floor, pointed to the company’s first hire, who originally came on as an apprentice through the West Delaware program.
After the event, Townsend told the Telegraph Herald her team was traveling the state to learn stories from districts like West Delaware and share them with districts where either school leaders or local businesses had so far not bought in to the concept.
“We’re trying to educate (districts) about resources that are available to help them get through the bureaucracy, that there are people and resources available that can really help make the process much smoother than they might think,” she said. “This isn’t all on schools.”
Townsend said some schools have expressed the desire to start such an apprenticeship program, but lack local industry partners to make it happen.
Townsend said it was “imperative” to the state’s strategy addressing the ongoing workforce shortage for more businesses to take the lead, like those participating in Delaware County.
“You heard from Henderson (Products) that you shouldn’t just do this as service to the community, but you should also do this because this is how to grow your workforce,” she said. “Employers are always saying ‘How do I get to kids and convince them to come work for me?’ Well, how about you hire them in high school and train them, then you get — maybe not a lifetime employee — but a full-time employee who loves what he does.”
Participating students apprenticing in welding, automotive repair and meat processing all participated in the roundtable — like senior and automotive apprentice Alex Helmrichs, who said the high school’s program had encouraged him to change his career plans.
“Being able to use your hands and still learn is an amazing thing,” he said. “I originally wanted to be a pilot or go into the military. But learning about the opportunity for an apprenticeship changed my mind.”