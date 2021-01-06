SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg and Scales Mound, Ill., students once again are joining together on a sports team, though this one will be in a digital format.
The two high schools will co-op on an esports, or competitive video gaming, team to compete in the Wisconsin High School Esports Association starting in February.
Brooks Duff-Bowers, Shullsburg full-time substitute and classroom aide, said a colleague emailed him about starting an esports team at the beginning of the school year. Duff-Bowers now coaches the team.
“I am very passionate about (esports),” he said. “It’s a great way for students who maybe aren’t the most athletic or aren’t involved in a lot of things to compete. Even in COVID times, it’s the perfect competitive event.”
Duff-Bowers said the initial fall team consisted of just Shullsburg students to see how things worked and gauge student interest. The team quickly became one of Shullsburg’s bigger extracurricular activities this year with 20 students.
Scales Mound was contacted in November to discuss a co-op for the spring semester, he said. Duff-Bowers also spoke with officials at Benton (Wis.) High School about making the esports team a tri-op, although such a partnership has not yet been formalized.
Scales Mound school district Athletic Director Dave Wiegel said six Scales Mound students so far have shown interest in the team and are meeting with Duff-Bowers this week. Students can compete and practice from home if they have the right equipment, he said, or they can use the school facility.
“We’re happy (Shullsburg) reached out,” Wiegel said. “I know that esports is something that is running in Illinois. However, in this part of northwestern Illinois, I’m not sure what schools all participate.”
Duff-Bowers said having a competitive high school esports team is rare in the area. The WHSEA website shows both Fennimore and Southwestern school districts have teams. The Shullsburg team competes against other Division 3 teams across the state in the WHSEA.
The Iowa High School Esports Association lists West Delaware High School among its participants. No such listing was readily available from the Illinois High School Esports Association.
Each esport season lets teams play two games, Duff-Bowers said. In the fall season, it was Overwatch and Super Smash Bros. Next season with Scales Mound, the games will be Rocket League and Smite.
Practicing for esport tournaments is just like any other sport, he added. Generally, students practice every weeknight, either at school or from home. All team members can connect through a video chat app called Discord.
Some adults don’t always understand the benefits of esports, Duff-Bowers said. He stressed that competing on the team isn’t just about playing video games, but also about developing teamwork and communication skills. He added that some participants also might be motivated to keep their grades up since students must meet GPA requirements in order to compete.
“It’s just really amazing to offer this in such a small community,” Duff-Bowers said.