The monthly financial distribution to the City of Dubuque from the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos has gone up nearly 40% this year compared to the same point in 2021.

The lease agreement between the city and DRA was amended at the beginning of this year, giving the city a higher monthly distribution from the Dubuque casinos’ revenue, from 1% to 1.5%. As a result, the city has received $6.3 million as of the end of October, a 38% increase from the same time period last year.

