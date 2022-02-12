A woman was sentenced to 60 days in jail for assaulting her boyfriend and a police officer.
Angellea S. Blackburn, 27, no permanent address given, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of domestic abuse and assault on a peace officer. She initially was charged with domestic abuse with display or use of a weapon.
Court documents state that police responded to apartments at 1600 Butterfield Road on Jan. 5, 2021. In unit No. 125, officers found broken items and food thrown on the floor. Officers found that Blackburn had assaulted her boyfriend, Eric E. Tillis, 34, documents state.
“At one point, Blackburn took a large, black, military-style knife from a sheath” and “began chasing Tillis all through the apartment complex,” documents state.
Officers forced open a door of a bedroom after Blackburn refused to open the door, documents state.
“When (the door) was open approximately 10 inches, Blackburn threw a punch with her right hand through the cracked door,” striking Officer David Lois in the face, documents state.
Blackburn also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges of third-degree burglary and interference with official acts. For the burglary charge, Blackburn was sentenced to five years of probation.