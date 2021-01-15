I’m going to a parking lot to creep to a box like a teenager on a scavenger hunt. I am hunting — but my goal isn’t something from a list made by one of my friends. I’m literally hunting for food for my family.
An anonymous note, excerpted in italics in this article, recently was found inside a local Little Food Pantry.
To Andy Spaniol, who helps run the Little Food Pantry at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury, Iowa, the note underscored the importance of the free food resource.
“We just think it’s horrible,” Spaniol said of the note, which recently was shared on Facebook. “I was just crying.”
The church’s Little Food Pantry is one of several across Dubuque County. These pantries are available at all hours and operate under a “take what you need, leave what you can” motto.
Spaniol said a group of church volunteers restocks the mini pantry daily during the cold months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people come under the cover of night to take needed items, she added.
“It’s mainly that people are ashamed to come to food pantries and are scared to ask for help,” she said. “... These are people that could be my neighbor, they could be your neighbor, that always provided food to their family but they don’t qualify for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or whatever other programs there are.”
I have always provided for my family. That was before. Now, my pay is cut in half, and I can’t afford to pay the mortgage, and I don’t have the skills I need for this kind of hunting.
Spaniol has been trying to track the location of little food pantries on the Dubuque Little Food Pantries Facebook page, so she can then add them to a global map of little pantry locations. However, she said confirming the locations can be difficult. She often drives to reported locations without finding a pantry.
There is a confirmed little pantry at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. The Rev. Derek Rosenstiel said the church has had one for several years, with items available both inside and outside the church. He added that St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, recently built a Little Food Pantry in a similar style to the Holy Trinity one.
“You can stock it at 8 in the morning, and by 2, it’s empty,” he said. “Those shelves really do serve a need and a purpose.”
We make too much to qualify for government benefits, and the stimulus payment only goes so far. I don’t want the neighbors to know I am failing. On this night, my heart is as dark as the sky. I make my way to the magic box of love to gather food to supplement our cupboards.
Another confirmed Little Food Pantry location is in the yard of Danielle Neyens at 1991 Golden Eagle Drive. She said she wanted to run a little pantry for a while, but during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, she organized a group of neighborhood volunteers to build one.
She and other neighbors restock the pantry, which is her 3-year-old son Hudson’s favorite chore. She said it feels good to know she’s helping others, even if it’s just by contributing a simple but necessary item.
“I think a lot of the food programs help people if they’re financially qualified, but maybe you make good money but fell on hard times,” Neyens said of who benefits from the pantries. “On record, it might look like you have enough money, but you may be struggling right now.”
I have to figure out how to get something high sugar for my diabetic (loved one). This isn’t a treat — if his glucose goes low, he could die without something high in sugar like juice or hard candy or syrup.
While not on the confirmed Little Food Pantry map, two can be found in the Washington Neighborhood in Dubuque. Heidi Zull, site supervisor at Multicultural Family Center, said there is one on East 14th Street in an alleyway between Jackson and Washington streets and another at East 18th and Washington streets.
The one on East 14th was built by a couple who live there, she said. The 18th and Washington one began as a produce stand for extra items grown in the community garden, but this year it was solidified as a little pantry due to COVID-19 and the high need for food.
“I think a lot of people did not expect to be impacted by COVID,” she said. “It’s really important to have these sort of places that don’t have any barriers.”
My heart isn’t as dark as it was. There is a glimmer of hope there now. I can get through another week. I know there are a lot of people like me. Hiding in the dark so no one knows.