Dubuque's Historic Preservation Commission will begin a Black Heritage Survey, a year-long project discovering the history related to families, people, events, trends and places of Black Dubuquers from 1830-1980, according to a press release from the city.
The City of Dubuque has contracted with Wapsi Valley Archaeology to reach out to families both in Dubuque and those that previously lived here, to find the stories of Dubuque residents over time. One of the products of the project will be an online "storymap" which allows the public to explore the places, people, events and findings of the research.
Additionally, the city will tap local partnerships to bring more expertise and research to the project.
“African American History” is a University of Dubuque course taught by Brian Hallstoos. Students in the course will conduct and contribute research of the 19th century city directories and the Telegraph Herald in order to identify individuals and follow families over time. They will assist with research in the first half of the twentieth century, including issues related to housing.
“The Civil Rights Movement” is a Loras College course taught by Kristin Anderson-Bricker This course will focus on housing discrimination in the 20th century America to better understand housing patterns in Dubuque and to provide context for the experience of Black Dubuquers.
Questions about the project can be directed to Chris Happ Olson, project coordinator, at 563-589-4387 and colson@cityofdubuque.org.