A consensus emerged from the group: Starting was the hardest part.
Tying loops and counting links in the thick chain of yarn while making the first row found participants mouthing numbers and furrowing their brows during a class on making hand-knit chunky blankets, held Sunday at Captured on Canvas, an arts studio at Kennedy Mall.
“Once you get going, it’s much easier,” Anne Dolphin said.
Recommended for you
Dolphin, of Peosta, Iowa, was one of six participants in the class, which was taught by Rachelle Vize, the lead artist at the studio.
Dolphin attended the class with two friends, Sandy Leick and Tiffany Shekleton, both also from Peosta.
Captured on Canvas hosts a variety of classes where participants of all skill levels can learn to paint, make ceramics and create the chunky blankets — so-named because of the thick yarn wound in basketball-sized balls.
“We’ve always talked about (attending a class),” Shekleton said. “We just decided to do it.”
None of the three had hand-knitted the thick blankets before Sunday’s class.
Vize showed the class how to tie the yarn into a series of loops, creating consistently numbered rows resembling chains.
“I’ve never seen yarn like that,” said class participant Janet Rueckert, of Asbury, Iowa.
The yarn had a diameter slightly larger than a quarter.
Rueckert methodically created rows of her emerging blanket and pulled unspooling yarn through the loops she formed.
“It’s good to have this class,” Rueckert said. “You can learn a craft — and hopefully don’t forget it.”
Sunday’s class participants made full-sized blankets requiring five balls of yarn.
“People will put the blankets together in about two to four hours,” Vize said. “It depends on the person’s pace.”
Vize said she enjoys teaching the class because it helps increase interest in knitting.
“I like sharing the craft because not as many people do it anymore,” she said. “It’s cool for me to teach people when they come in so they can make their own things.”
Vize said people can watch online videos to learn to hand-knit the blankets.
“But it’s also nice to have somebody experienced who can show you how to do it,” she said.
Dolphin began her blanket with five rows of 20 loops each of black yarn. Vize demonstrated how to tie off the black strands and switch to making multiple rows with white yarn.
Dolphin then began making loops and counting links in the chain with the new color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.