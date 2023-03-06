A consensus emerged from the group: Starting was the hardest part.

Tying loops and counting links in the thick chain of yarn while making the first row found participants mouthing numbers and furrowing their brows during a class on making hand-knit chunky blankets, held Sunday at Captured on Canvas, an arts studio at Kennedy Mall.

