DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Outside funding has been secured to cover an $8.2 million infrastructure project that will provide municipal water and sewer services to the Field of Dreams, according to Dyersville’s city administrator.
City Administrator Mick Michel told City Council members this week that the city secured enough outside money to fund the entire project.
“I want to be really clear to the council and to the public that there will be no city tax dollars going toward this project,” Michel said.
While Michel said he was unable to officially announce the grants themselves as the final details still are being worked out, he stated the entities providing the funding did say it was fine to move forward.
The project has been considered by the council for nearly a decade. Council members previously determined that they did not want to fund the endeavor with city tax dollars. Rather, they instructed city staff to begin seeking outside funding sources or go back to the Field of Dreams for funding.
In the wake of Michel’s announcement, council members unanimously approved two contracts for engineering and design with Origin Design Co. totaling $1,237,600. The contracts will be covered by a grant and are included in the $8.2 million overall price tag.
Marc Ruden, of Origin Design, said the firm is poised to begin the design process immediately.
The first contract involves the water service extension — adding 31,000 feet of 4-inch and 12-inch water main, and a pump recirculation station to ensure water quality. The second agreement primarily deals with the wastewater project, which includes 17,000 feet of gravity sewer and forced main along with a lift station at the Field of Dreams.
Although the goal is to help facilitate development at the Field of Dreams, the council plans to use the project as a building block to supply municipal utilities to residential properties along its route in the future.
As part of the preliminary engineering report, Ruden said, staff consulted with the city to determine any and all potential developments in that area and that the project is sized for projected future growth.
Ruden said the design flow is 210,000 gallons per day, which is the per-capita equivalent of around 3,000 people, meaning the project is properly sized to accommodate the homes in that area that the city annexed during the mid-1970s.
“It’s high time we get services out there. It’s our responsibility to do that,” Michel said, adding that “once (the Field of Dreams) project is complete, we can take on the next project, which will be to look north of Golf Course Road to get municipal services out there.”
Mayor Jim Heavens noted that during prior discussions, the question was asked if the city would need to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant capacity if it were to add all of this extra service line, but Ruden said fortunately, that will not be an issue for this project.