A Dubuque woman recently pleaded guilty to trying to burn down an apartment last year.
Mary D.R. Hall, 26, entered the guilty plea in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of threatening arson. She initially was charged with first-degree arson.
Her sentencing hearing has been set for Monday, Aug. 2.
Court documents state that officers received a report of arson at 1571 Bluff St., No. 5, on Aug. 10. Officers found “what appeared to be the remnants of a cigar placed in gum at the base of the door.” The door was charred, and its trim had been burned. Police also smelled lighter fluid.
Officers then spoke with resident Demetria M. Thomas. Documents state that Thomas said Hall tried to burn down her apartment and also threatened on social media to assault her.
Thomas’ roommates, Demarion R. Thomas, 19, Lexus L. Wright, 25, and Dmond A. Wright, 21, told officers they heard a smoke alarm go off and discovered the bottom of their door was on fire. They put it out with water before it spread.
Demetria Thomas’ infant son was sleeping several feet from the door at the time of the fire, documents state.
Police said traffic camera footage from Aug. 10 showed Hall carrying what appeared to be a bottle of lighter fluid, entering 1571 Bluff St., then running from the building with the bottle.