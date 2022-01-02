Woodward Community Media promoted Melissa Salis to creative services manager. She has been with Woodward since 2012 and previously served as creative services supervisor.
•
Cottingham & Butler Inc. hired:
Ann Breitbach as an accounting specialist.
Whitnee Hale as a quality assurance specialist.
Shawntel Schmitt and Brandi Duhme as claims assistants.
Amber Becker as an executive assistant.
•
Vaughn Grimm has been promoted to credit manager at Mi-T-M. He has been with the company since 1992, first as a customer service representative and most recently as government and export division manager. In his new position, he will head Mi-T-M’s credit department and help review their customers’ financial standings.
Also, Mi-T-M announced the following 2021 Outstanding Performance Award recipients:
Hilary Bartsch in marketing.
JJ Connolly in sales support.
Tom Davis and Jeff Lang in production.
Sean Fitzgerald in purchasing.
Kyle Gaul and Ron Maiers in fabrication.
Amy Soppe in accounting.
•
Premier Bank announced the following promotions:
Staci Duerr to senior vice president and chief credit officer.
Karen Cavanagh and Lindsey Rettenmeier to assistant vice presidents and retail banking officers.
Kayla Helbing,Taylor Goodman and Daisy Coulson to senior retail bankers.
Brianna Poll to retail banker.
•
Desiree Steger joined the Medical Associates Acute Care department, where she will provide a range of medical care for all ages and offer urgent care treatment for non-life-threatening emergencies and walk-in medical services. She is a graduate of Clarke University in Dubuque.
•
M. Scott Culbreth has been appointed to the board of directors at Flexsteel Industries Inc. as an independent director. He currently serves as the president and chief executive officer for American Woodmark, where he has served on the board of directors since 2020.