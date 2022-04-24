At the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, there has been one recapitulating mantra over the past four days: “It’s all about relationships.”
The filmmaker’s brunch in the ballroom at Hotel Julien Dubuque on Saturday was filled with the buzz of happy conversation between filmmakers who have spent those days networking, connecting and, yes, building relationships.
Clear Lake, Iowa-based Renovo Media, a first-time title sponsor of the festival this year, hosted the event.
The media company was founded 30 years ago by David Kingland, and began as a software engineering firm.
“David and his wife were also involved in creative arts, and prior to getting into software engineering, David was involved in music production,” said Renovo CEO Eric Groth.
Eventually, the company morphed into its current incarnation as a development and production company with a 220,000-square-foot campus on 12 acres, including two sound stages and production offices.
“Our goal is to eventually expand to 100 employees (from the current 10),” Groth said. “Our mission is to understand, elevate and redefine the business and art of filmmaking.”
Renovo’s goal is to make its own content, and keep talented Iowan filmmakers in Iowa.
“We need to turn farmers into filmmakers,” he said. “We aren’t going to convince warm weather people to come and work in Iowa. If Iowa natives want to make films, they have to leave the state — and they do.”
Part of Renovo’s mission includes working and developing relationships in the Iowa Legislature to advance filmmaking in the state, and to encourage filmmakers both within Iowa and outside of it to film their projects here.
“Right now, Iowa doesn’t have a film incentive program,” Groth said. “And that’s hugely important.”
The perception of Iowa as endless cornfields has resulted in surprised and delighted filmmakers who are here for their inaugural visit.
“It’s my first time ever in Iowa,” said Andrea Emmes, producer of “Mila,” an animated short film. “The people are lovely.”
Emmes was nearing the end of her film festival circuit travels, which began last year. “Mila,” which was a selection of 166 festivals and the winner of 66 film festival awards, was also long-listed for the Academy Awards.
Based on the true story of the director’s mother’s experiences as a young child in WWII Italy, Emmes said the film was a passion project for everyone involved.
“There were 350 artists from 35 countries who worked on this film on and off since 2010,” she said. “So (the long list) was really exciting.”
JDIFF also encourages and promotes young filmmakers, including films that are family affairs.
Brian Schmidt, of San Diego, Calif., and his daughters Avila, 14, Autumn, 12 and Scarlet, 9, were here representing their feature-length live-action film, “The Island of Lost Girls,” their second film.
“It’s a glorified hobby,” Schmidt said. “I used to work for an animation company, so we’re on the fringe.”
The family’s first film, “The Adventures of JoJo and his annoying little sister Avila,” did a stint on Netflix and is currently playing on Tubi.
Schmidt and his wife, Ann-Marie, wrote the script.
“The girls came up with the rough idea,” he said. “They all act in the film, and they were also camera operators, boom operators, whatever we needed.”
Avila, who has been red carpet-dressed at every event this week, thinks her future path might be in costume design.
“Realistically, I think that’s where it’s headed.” she said.
Perhaps she can be enticed to create in Iowa, where Renovo Media Group is planning on big things.
“There will be a big announcement coming next week from a major studio about a major project,” Groth said. “That’s all I can say.”
Although he does add one more encouraging comment for anyone who loves film.
“Good things are happening in Iowa,” he said.