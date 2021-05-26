Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s Youth Area Philanthropists, or YAPPERS, recently awarded nearly $7,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations in Dubuque County.
According to a press release, grants were awarded to:
- Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, $1,400 to support food deliveries
- Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, $2,250 to support inclusive career pathways for underserved youth in Dubuque
- St. Mark Youth Enrichment, $750 to support Apples for Students school supplies initiative
- Restorative Strategies, $1,750 to support the program, an alternative to the juvenile justice system
- Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, $725 to support a student youth leadership group focusing on equity practices