State wildlife officials will hold a local meeting to discuss just-completed Iowa hunting seasons and potential changes to hunting and trapping regulations.

The Dubuque meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at EB Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The release states that comments collected from meetings held throughout the state will be considered by the agency before setting new rules.

