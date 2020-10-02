The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Deandre P. Davis, 30, of 1506 Iowa St.,
- No. 2, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 15th and Iowa streets on charges of domestic assault with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Davis
- assaulted Nina Williams, 34, of the same address.
- Christopher A. Manning, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Iowa Street on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Manning did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Tuesday.
- Steven M. Spiegelhalter, 44, of 2998 Washington St., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle at about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked in the area of East 27th and Jackson streets.