Dubuque Community Schools leaders have finalized the calendars for the next two academic years.
School board members on Monday night approved the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 calendars. In creating them, district leaders sought to be consistent with the schedules of recent years.
“It replicates the calendar that we’ve had for the past couple of years,” said school board President Tami Ryan after the meeting. “Having the two-year calendar, I think, really helps in consistency, and people know it’s not going to change from year to year.”
The first day of school will be Aug. 23 for both school years. The last scheduled day of classes will be May 27 for the 2021-2022 school year and May 30 for the 2022-2023 school year. Both calendars include Thanksgiving, winter and spring breaks.
Officials made some small changes to add teacher professional development and work days but otherwise did not change student attendance days from the original proposed calendars released last month.
Board members also approved the district’s comprehensive annual financial report. The district received an unmodified opinion on its financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, meaning auditors determined the district’s statements fairly represented its financial position, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher said.
Auditors did not find any deficiencies in the district’s internal control over financial reporting. They did find two small variances in enrollment and supplementary weighting data reported to the state, though Kelleher characterized those as generally immaterial.
Also on Monday, the board approved the resignation of Taj Suleyman, the district’s director of equity, effective Feb. 1. Suleyman has been in his position with the district since 2019.
Suleyman is leaving the district for a position with the Iowa City Community School District as he prepares for his wife and daughter to move to the U.S. from Lebanon, where they have been awaiting U.S. citizenship to permanently join Suleyman.
“It makes sense for him, but it is tough for us,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said. “But we will begin the process shortly of finding his replacement.”
In a letter to district leadership, Suleyman wrote that he has connections with a large northeastern African community in the Iowa City area, which encouraged him to make the move.
“Deciding to leave Dubuque, a place I consider home, has not been an easy decision,” he wrote.