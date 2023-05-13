As water levels on the Mississippi River in the tri-state area continue to drop, local communities reported some damage from recent flooding but also success with efforts to prevent further damage.
The National Weather Service projects the river will drop below flood stage in Dubuque today, after reaching about 24.3 feet around noon on April 29 at the railroad bridge — where flood stage is 17 feet — the third-highest flood level on record. The river level was 17.49 feet at the railroad bridge as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.
As the water level falls, area officials have had a chance to review damage and debris left behind.
City of Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann said the use of the city’s full floodwall system had successfully protected the city. As officials prepared for the river to crest late last month, they closed all of the city’s 17 floodgates for the third time in the city’s history.
“Overall, things went really well for us,” he said. “The weather worked to our advantage, of course. We didn’t have a lot of precipitation, which would have compounded problems because your focus switches from keeping water out of the floodwall to managing water trapped inside the floodwall. The overall system performed as designed.”
In Clayton and Jackson counties in Iowa, floodwaters breached levees enough to cause some damage. But officials said flood mitigation measures were otherwise successful.
Soon after the crest arrived in Jackson County, waters breached a levee protecting Green Island in the Upper Mississippi River National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, flooding 4,000 acres of federal preserve land.
The unincorporated community of Green Island is located due west of the island proper. There, two roadside ditches connect to the Mississippi River backwaters around the island. Green Island residents had blocked those ditches with sandbag levees, but those proved to be no match for the water once the island’s levee failed.
“The levee broke and flooded thousands of acres of refuge, then (the water) hit several homes down there,” said Jackson County Emergency Management Director Lyn Medinger. “Two at most are done (for). ... Otherwise, there are a couple of secondary homes which people built up, ready for this, which have water in the basements. But we’re holding our own.”
A levee protecting residents of the unincorporated Abel Island community outside Guttenberg also was breached. Clayton County Emergency Management Director Sarah Moser said people there and elsewhere in the county already are cleaning up, since the water level there had dropped earlier there than it did farther south.
“Obviously, the island has people who are busy clearing away debris, especially trees,” she said Friday. “And just north of Guttenberg, they’re cleaning up from having water in their homes. But luckily, all of the mitigation efforts and technology that’s improved help us avoid damage in most places. (Cities) have pumps now, placed in certain locations, and start pumping earlier.”
Moser said her department and other Iowa cities, including Manchester, had sent their pumps east to protect Mississippi River cities in Clayton County ahead of the crest.
Cassville, Wis., officials said residents and staff already are cleaning up and that trees washed in by the flood caused most of the damage and debris.
Farther south along the river, Ed Britton, refuge manager of the Savanna District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, said the running theory about why so many full trees rushed downstream with the floodwaters is tied to the last major flood to hit the area.
“Some of the debris we’ve never seen before,” he said. “But it was from the 2019 flood, which lasted so long that it killed all those trees. Those then fell on the islands or banks until this flood. We think that’s going to be the biggest issue in terms of cleanup and damage to our service roads and recreation areas.”
Moser said emergency officials can learn a lot from damage after each natural disaster.
“I am wondering how different (from 2019) the damage will be once the water recedes because this one came higher but then fell so fast,” she said. “We can learn so much from this, in terms of how to mitigate in the future.”
Britton said the flood also had significant impacts on area wildlife, especially migratory birds, which already were racked by deaths last year due to avian influenza.
“Our nesting colonies were already active, like the pelicans on our island near Bellevue,” he said. “We have sandhill cranes nesting, which nest right on top of the water. All of those nests are probably gone.”
The only wildlife that can get a boost from major floods, according to Britton, are fish, which are introduced to new food sources and usually move back to the river’s usual course with the floodwaters.
