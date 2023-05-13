Flood cleanup
The Port of Dubuque on Friday shows the effects of recent Mississippi River flooding.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald

As water levels on the Mississippi River in the tri-state area continue to drop, local communities reported some damage from recent flooding but also success with efforts to prevent further damage.

The National Weather Service projects the river will drop below flood stage in Dubuque today, after reaching about 24.3 feet around noon on April 29 at the railroad bridge — where flood stage is 17 feet — the third-highest flood level on record. The river level was 17.49 feet at the railroad bridge as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

