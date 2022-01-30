Clarke University has announced Colin Muenster as its new theatre director in residence. He is a 2008 graduate of Clarke, and previously served as its enterprise architect with the information technology office.
Kyle Korth, M.D., of Medical Associates Clinic, has passed the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery Board Certification Examination. The board establishes education and performance standards for orthopaedic surgeons. Korth has been with Medical Associates since September 2019, where he provides outpatient treatment of disorders related to muscles, joints and bones, as well as injuries caused by sports injury, trauma or chronic disease, and performs surgical procedures for orthopaedic problems.
Medical Associates also announced that Thersa Kauffman, family nurse practitioner, has joined the acute care department. She will provide a complete range of medical care for all ages and offer urgent care treatment for non-life threatening emergencies and walk-in medical services.
Teri Kelleher has joined the Telegraph Herald as account executive for outside sales. She has 30 years of experience in media sales in radio, digital, television and print media.
Woodward Communications Inc. promoted Ken Sue to director of production, where he will oversee pre-press, press and bindery. He has been with WCI since 1988.
Also,Tom Watry has been promoted to director of postal affairs, logistics and systems. He will oversee all postal, trucking, shipping, receiving and WCI’s production and postal systems. He has 35 years of mailing experience.
Mi-T-M Corp. announced the following promotions:
Bill Collins to fabrication supervisor/scheduler.
Tom Kieffer to welding leadman.
Tom March to powderline leadman.
Sean Bateman has joined Casino Queen Marquette as general manager. He will oversee day-to-day and casino operations, and provide leadership and guidance to department directors and team members.
The FloorShow Corporation of Dubuque, DBA Home and FloorShow, announced the following:
Dick Gregory has been elected as chairman of the board and CEO.
Natalie Boll has been promoted to Manager of Furniture Operations.
Michelle Murdock has joined as a partner and COO. She has 17 years of management experience. She will oversee and manage the general operations of Home and Floor Show.
Dawn Bandy has joined as corporate controller. She has 30 years experience in finance and accounting in the health care industry.