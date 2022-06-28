Dubuque County supervisors on Monday night approved a new anti-harassment policy and complaint procedure for county employees, just months after a high-profile harassment complaint from a former employee.
The nine-page document details what behavior is considered discrimination, harassment, bullying and sexual harassment. It explicitly states the county’s intention to protect employees from that behavior from their colleagues — be that discrimination based on race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, national origin, disability, marital or other protected status — and encourages those experiencing the behaviors to promptly inform management.
The new policy replaces a two-item section of the county’s general employment policies regarding harassment, which focuses specifically on sexual harassment and gives employees three working days from the incident to begin the county’s grievance procedure.
In May, then-Victim Witness Coordinator Ali Newsom resigned from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office after the conclusion of a harassment complaint process she filed against former Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall. Outside counsel investigated and found that complaint to be unsubstantiated. But Newsom said in her resignation that the county’s harassment policy failed to protect her.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said Monday that the new policy had been some of the final work of former Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman, who had overseen Newsom’s complaint, before she resigned earlier this month.
“Our county attorney (C.J. May III) and HR director were working in tandem on this policy,” he told supervisors.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough said the new policy had been in the process of being created for some time and supported it quickly being enacted.
“It’s been in the works for months,” she said. “I think it’s wise to get the policy in place.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham relayed an email from May that asked that training for employees in the new policy follow its approval.
County Budget Director Stella Runde said county officials already were discussing training with representatives of Northeast Iowa Community College, who could conduct it.
“We would be lining that up concurrently with anything you would enact,” she said.
