John Deere Dubuque Works union employees were among more than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers that appeared ready to go on strike if negotiators couldn't deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday.
The United Auto Workers union said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m.
Tonight, the UAW issued a mass text to many of its local members instructing them to meet at the Dubuque UAW hall at midnight.
Information about this message was shared by a union steward who has worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for more than a decade. He spoke to the TH on the condition of anonymity.
He interpreted the text as a surefire indication that the waning hours of the evening would not yield a new agreement, putting a strike into motion.
"At this point, we are pretty certain there will not be an agreement," the union member said. "This was the UAW's way of letting members know you won't be going into work and you need to be ready to carry out your strike duties."
The union steward said those who received the mass text -- and who planned to report to the UAW hall at midnight -- would represent the first "strike shift" on behalf of the union.
About 90% of the union on Sunday rejected a contract offer that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others.
The contract between UAW and Deere covers more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at about a dozen facilities, including Dubuque Works and plants in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.
There are 2,800 full-time employees at Dubuque Works, although not all of them are union members.
Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.
Chris Laursen, who works as a painter at Deere, said earlier this week that he thought a strike was imminent and could make a significant difference.
"The whole nation's going to be watching us," Laursen said. "If we take a stand here for ourselves, our families, for basic human prosperity, it's going to make a difference for the whole manufacturing industry. Let's do it. Let's not be intimidated."
The company has reported net income of $4.7 billion through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, easily eclipsing the $2 billion reported through the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.
The construction and forestry division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, has reported net sales of $3 billion and operating profit of $463 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Sales in the division are up 38% and profit is up 126% compared to the same stretch last year.
