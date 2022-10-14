A woman this week pleaded guilty for false statements made while purchasing a gun in Dubuque.
Elisabeth E. Kress, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to a charge of false statements during the purchase of a firearm.
Kress faces up to five years in prison, as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled yet.
The charge stems from a firearm found following a shooting on July 19 in the 1900 block of Jackson Street.
Royal W.K. Broman, 28, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the incident.
Court documents state that Broman and Brian J. Beaver, 48, were in a physical altercation before Broman went inside his residence. Upon returning to the area, Beaver was shot.
A subsequent search of Broman’s residence found multiple firearms, magazines and spent shell casings.
A receipt for one of the firearms showed the gun was purchased July 18 by Kress. Documents state that camera footage confirmed Kress and Broman were together at Tri-State Outdoors where the gun was purchased.
Federal court documents state that Kress “misrepresented her current state of residence and address” during the purchase of the gun. A search warrant filed by Dubuque police on July 20 lists her address as “unknown.”