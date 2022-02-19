The Iowa Court of Appeals recently ruled in favor of a Dubuque County business in a property tax case.
McDermott Propane, of Cascade, argued before the appellate court in January that fuel storage tanks located on its property in an industrial park were pieces of equipment and exempt from being factored into the property’s valuation, instead of property improvements that could be taxed.
The case stems from a dispute about an increase in the business’s tax assessment for a 3-acre parcel in Cascade’s industrial park. The assessment of $122,100 in 2018 increased to $171,920 in 2019, according to court documents. The county assessor determined the property’s 2019 value based on the addition of a third above-ground, 30,000-gallon storage tank to the site.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt ruled in Dubuque County’s favor in the case in November, concluding that the tanks were an improvement to the property, with intrinsic value and integral to McDermott’s use of the site, and could be included in the property’s valuation.
The appellate court disagreed, ruling this week that “the undisputed evidence shows these particular tanks are the kind of equipment ordinarily removed when the owner moves to another location and therefore not subject to taxation,” according to court documents.
The appellate court ruled that concrete piers and saddles holding the tanks are taxable, and these should be included in the 2019 assessment.