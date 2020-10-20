LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster Common Council members this week signaled their potential support for a $20 municipal wheel tax that would take effect Jan. 1, but the mayor has vowed to veto it.
In a 6-2 vote, Shayne LaBudda, Stuart Harper, Bob Schmidt, Matt Pennekamp, Katie Reuter and Joel Ingebritsen directed the city's attorney to draft an ordinance for such an annual tax, while Brett Rollins and Rose Oliveto voted against the move.
The draft ordinance is expected to be considered by the council at its Nov. 16 meeting.
After the vote, Mayor Dave Varnam told the council that he plans to veto the wheel tax.
If Varnam issues a veto, it only could be overridden if six council members vote do so.
Lancaster Public Works Director John Hauth said the funds would be used for the city's street paving program, which historically had been funded by using general obligation debt proceeds. Street paving typically costs the city about $135,000 per year, though this year the city has spent less than $50,000.
With an estimated just more than 3,700 vehicles in the city, the tax would generate more than $74,000 per year.
Twenty-eight municipalities in Wisconsin, including Platteville, have wheel taxes.